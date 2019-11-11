With the rainy season beginning, the number of guests visiting the province is set to decrease in comparison to the previous months. During October alone, the locality welcomed approximately 232,000 visitors, a fall of 9.5 per cent over the previous month.

This was coupled by the number of visitors being served by travel agencies reaching close to 266,000, an 11.2 per cent drop.

Over the reviewed period, the province earned revenue of 106 million USD and 297 million USD from accommodation and catering services, respectively, whilst additional revenue made from tourism activities reached over 23 million USD./.

VNA