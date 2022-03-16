Quang Ngai hospitals receive medical supplies from RoK
The General Hospital and the Hospital for Children and Women in the central province of Quang Ngai have been received two medical equipment packages worth nearly 1.7 billion VND (74,300 USD) from benefactors of the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Quang Ngai hospitals receive the medical equipment from the RoK (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) -
The donors are Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Company (Doosan Vina), Chung-Ang University and the Community Chest of Korea nonprofit organisation.
The medical devices are expected to help the hospitals to increase their efficiency of examination, diagnosis and treatment.
Last year, Doosan Vina presented 2.3 billion VND for the procurement of medical supplies to Quang Ngai’s hospital for COVID-19 treatment No.3, and 200 million VND to the COVID-19 prevention and control fund of the province.
Earlier, the company together with a hospital of Chung-Ang University arranged technical transfer programmes for medical workers at hospitals in Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces, as well as performed surgeries for about 25,620 people at a total cost of 1.8 million USD./.