Health PM urges accelerating vaccination of booster shot for those aged 18 and above Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministry of Health to direct centrally-run cities and provinces to accelerate the vaccination of the booster shot against COVID-19 for people aged 18 and above.

Health COVID-19: new cases drop by over 89,300 on March 15 A total 175,468 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm March 14 to 4pm March 15, including 15 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.