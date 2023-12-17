Videos Environmental protection efforts augmented in Ha Long Bay Environmental protection is viewed as a focal, consistent, and priority task during the management, preservation, and sustainable promotion of the world natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

Culture - Sports Con Dao Museum preserving heroic historic chapters With a collection of 2,000 documents and artefacts, the Con Dao Museum offers a profound insight into the nature, people, and historical significance of Con Dao Island, off the coast of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. The museum also provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn about the history of Con Dao Prison, which was known as “a hell on earth”.

Travel Top tourism, hospitality firms in 2023 announced The lists of top 10 reputable tourism companies and top five reputable hotels and resorts in Vietnam were unveiled by Vietnam Report JSC on December 14.

Travel Da Nang sees four-fold rise in number of foreign tourists The total number of visitors to the central beach city of Da Nang in 2023 is estimated to exceed 7.4 million, doubling the figure in 2022 and equivalent to 93% of the figure in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the municipal Department of Tourism has reported.