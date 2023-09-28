Society Long An accelerates administrative reforms in service of people, businesses The southern province of Long An has been taking drastic measures to increase its competitiveness, improve the business environment with administrative reforms that centre on people and enterprises.

Society Vietnam leaps two places in global innovation index in 2023 Vietnam has leaped two places in the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2023, ranking 46th out of 132 countries and territories, according to a GII report released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on September 27.

Society “Princess Anio” opera premiers in Hung Yen The “Princess Anio” opera, which recounts a 17th century love story between a Vietnamese princess and Japanese merchant premiered in the northern mountainous province of Hung Yen on September 27.

Society EU Ambassador: EU supports Vietnam’s sustainable development goals The European Union (EU) member states all desire to be friends of Vietnam and wholeheartedly support the country's sustainable development goals, said Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier during his first meeting with the press since he took office in Hanoi on September 27.