Quang Ngai: Storm-resilient housing to be built for ten poor families
Quang Ngai (VNA) - Nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) has been earmarked to build storm-resilient housing for poor and vulnerable households on Ly Son Island in the central province of Quang Ngai as part of a UNDP-funded project.
The Quang Ngai Red Cross Society is coordinating with the island district’s People’s Committee and relevant authorities to complete the necessary procedures for the construction, the society’s president Nguyen Hoang Hiep said on March 9.
Ten selected poor, near-poor, and vulnerable households on the island will receive around 4,200 USD each to build a storm-resilient house.
The provincial Department of Construction is developing suitable designs for the houses, with each family’s circumstances and local weather conditions taken into account, Hiep said, adding that construction is scheduled to begin sometime this month and be completed in May, so the households will have safe shelter before this year’s rainy season.
As Ly Son is particularly vulnerable to storms, it is important to build storm-resilient housing for impoverished local households, said Vo Minh Thanh, president of the Ly Son Red Cross Society.
The houses will be a major source of motivation for the families, he added, helping them overcome the hardships and settle down.
In addition to Ly Son, the UNDP has provided over 3.1 billion VND to repair and renovate 673 houses in coastal districts of Quang Ngai./.
