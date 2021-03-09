Society New Zealand supports pandemic-hit informal female workers in central Vietnam The Embassy of New Zealand and ActionAid Vietnam will together provide support for women workers in informal sectors in central Da Nang City and Thua Thien-Hue province under a new partnership.

Society Hanoi relic sites, tourist attractions reopen Relic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened on March 8 with safety precautions put in place, after they were temporarily closed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Dozens of illegal immigrants found in border provinces Police in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang have detected tens of Chinese citizens illegally entering Vietnam.

Society Vocational schools to add new subjects, increase enrolment targets A number of vocational colleges in Ho Chi Minh City have decided to add new subjects and increase enrolment slots this year.