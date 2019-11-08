Environment Denmark pledges to expand energy partnership with Vietnam Denmark pledges to strengthen and expand cooperation with Vietnam in the field of energy in the coming time, said Morten Baek, Permanent Secretary at the Danish Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, at a press conference in Hanoi November 5.

Environment Vietnam Energy Outlook Report 2019 launched Vietnam Energy Outlook Report 2019 (EOR), one of the outstanding results of the cooperation between Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Denmark’s Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Climate, was launched in Hanoi on November 4.

Environment Ministry to consider applying Japanese water tech widely The noxious odour and level of mud in the To Lich River and West Lake in Hanoi have decreased dramatically since nano-bioreactor technology has been applied, according to a representative of the Japan Environment and Trade Promotion Organisation (JETRO).

Environment Workshop discusses reducing mercury emissions from coal combustion The Hanoi University of Natural Resources and Environment (HUNRE) hosted an Asia-Pacific regional workshop on the reduction of mercury emission from coal combustion on October 31.