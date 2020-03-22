Quang Ninh CDC qualified for SARS-CoV-2 testing
The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been qualified to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker prepares to take samples from people in quarantine for SARS-CoV-2 testing. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been qualified to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Health.
The Quang Ninh CDC is among 22 medical laboratories across the country authorized by the ministry to conduct tests for the virus which is spreading around the globe.
The list comprises central-level facilities such as the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Pasteur Institutes in HCM City and Nha Trang and National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.
Along the Quang Ninh CDC, similar centres in other five cities and provinces – Hanoi, Da Nang, Can Tho, Yen Bai, and Lao Cai – are also included in the list, along with the General Hospital of Phu Tho province.
As of 8:00am on March 21, Quang Ninh has conducted tests for 1.645 suspected cases, of which, 1.632 cases came out negative, seven pending results and six positive.
The province has invested 173.5 billion VND (7.4 million USD) to purchase required medical equipment and supplies to aid efforts against the pandemic.
It has been providing treatment for one patient and putting 99 people in quarantine at healthcare facilities and 769 others in concentrated quarantine areas./.