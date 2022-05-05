A roundabout in Quang Ninh is adorned with national flags of participating countries of SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Authorities of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh held a meeting on May 5 to review preparations for the coming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Khang underlined that relevant agencies must exert efforts to ensure traffic safety and avoid congestions when Quang Ninh hosts the regional event.

Due attention must be paid to ensuring security and safety on road and waterway transport, particularly in Ha Long Bay, as well as food safety.

Local police have joined hands with relevant forces to devise security plans at accommodation facilities and competition venues.

Quang Ninh will host seven sports of SEA Games 31 at five venues.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces from May 12 to 23./.