Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh has completed preparations for the 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) and the 20th anniversary of the EATOF, announced the provincial Department of Information and Communications on October 24.



The EATOF 17 is scheduled for October 25-27 with the theme "Tourism recovery in East Asia in the new normal era”. It was cancelled two years ago due to COVID-19 pandemic.



The event will feature an opening ceremony in both online and offline formats, three discussion sessions, a meeting of the EATOF Standing Committee, bilateral meetings, a meeting of provincial Governors, the signing ceremony of EATOF joint statement, and a press conference.



Delegates are also due to tour several tourist destinations in Ha Long and Cam Pha cities, and Van Don district.



About 150 delegates are expected to attend the event, including domestic and foreign speakers from the World Tourism Organisation, UNESCO, Tripadvisor as well as tourism experts from universities.



The department already received bilateral meeting proposals from member provinces such as Gangwon of the Republic of Korea, Siem Reap of Cambodia, and Sarawak of Malaysia.



According to the forum’s Secretariat, Gangwon and Sarawak are interested in discussing cooperation in chartered flights./.