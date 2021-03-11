Quang Ninh resumes inter-provincial coach, tourism services
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh resumed the operation of inter-provincial coaches to areas free from COVID-19 pandemic, except Hai Duong province, and tourism activities on March 11, after 16 days without new infection cases.
The province also encouraged tourist arrivals from localities nationwide, except those still imposing lockdown and social distancing measures in line with the Prime Minister’s Directives No.15 and No.16.
Cinemas, bars, pubs, Internet and game shops, discotheques and karaoke parlors, exclusive of those in Dong Trieu town, are allowed to reopen and required to seriously follow pandemic prevention and control measures as instructed by the Health Ministry.
Tourism service facilities and religious establishments must also follow prevention measures in the new normal.
Earlier on March 3, the Van Don international airport also reopened. It has so far welcomed eight domestic flights carrying 717 passengers. Nearly 27,000 Quang Ninh people have also visited local destinations.
Those coming to the province must fill in health declarations to mitigate infection risks.
Quang Ninh is also keeping a close watch over border areas, trails and waterways to deal with illegal entries and the use of illegal migrant workers./.