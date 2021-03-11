Society Hanoi: Future Blue Innovation Competition for high school students launched The Hanoi Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Hanoi HCYU), VinFast, and AngelHack, a global hackathon organisation, launched the Future Blue Innovation Competition 2021 for high school students on March 10.

Society Women’s role in sustainable development highlighted Women should be encouraged to carry forward their strength and contribute to national development and sustainable development in general, heard a forum in Hanoi on March 10.