Environment Quang Tri clears over 275 mln sq.m of mine fields The central province of Quang Tri has cleared over 275 million sq.m of land contaminated with bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war since 1995.

Environment Environmental film festival to be held from September 23 The Spanish Embassy in Vietnam has received permission from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to hold an environmental film festival from September 23 to October 7 in Hanoi.

Environment Vietnam takes actions to make world cleaner Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan signed a dispatch on the organisation of activities to respond to the global campaign to make the world cleaner in 2022.