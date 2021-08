The Dong Trieu custard apple is an OCOP product of Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

– The northern province of Quang Ninh is working to turn the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) into an important economic development programme carried out in tandem with new-style countryside building and agricultural restructuring during the 2021 - 2025 period.During the period, it is set to develop 300 new OCOP products, at least 250 of which will be rated three to five stars, with the participation of at least 50 economic organisations.Between 2017 and 2020, the local OCOP programme had its focus switched from quantity to quality as more than 200 products were rated three to five stars, which is said to have helped improve rural residents’ living conditions and contributed to the building of new-style rural areas, the Nong nghiep Vietnam (Agriculture of Vietnam) newspaper reported.