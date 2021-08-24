Business State audit office elaborates on key activities in next five years The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) will strive to conduct annual audit of budget balances of 80 percent of ministries and centrally-run agencies and localities, and biennial audit for the remaining 20 percent, Auditor General Tran Sy Thanh has said.

Business VinFast cooperates with Gotion High-Tech to produce LFP batteries for electric vehicles Speaking at the cooperation agreement, Zhen Li, President of Gotion High-Tech Company, said that Gotion High-Tech will use leading technologies and experience in battery manufacturing to support Vinfast electric cars development. The two sides will contribute to jointly develop the clean energy industry and promote low emission targets in Vietnam, China and around the world.

Business Vietnamese coffee industry to go global Though COVID-19 has brought challenges to the coffee industry, businesses can nevertheless seek to adapt by exploring innovative and value-added ideas for Vietnamese coffee.