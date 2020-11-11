Destinations Infographic Hoi An ranked third among world’s top 25 cities Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.

Destinations Infographic Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.

Travel Infographic International visitors to Vietnam down 55.8% in H1 The number of international arrivals to Vietnam in the first six months of 2020 decreased sharply by 55.8%, according to the General Statistics Office.