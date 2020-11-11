Quang Ninh wins big at World Travel Awards 2020
The northern province of Quang Ninh has won numerous awards at the World Travel Awards 2020.
VNA
You should also see
Infographic2020 first 9 months foreign tourists to Vietnam down 70.6%
By September 2020, total foreign tourists arrival is estimated at 3.79 million, down 70.6% in comparison with the same period in 2019.
See more
InfographicHoi An ranked third among world’s top 25 cities
Hoi An ancient city in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam was ranked third among the list of the world’s top 25 cities in 2020 recently announced by Travel + Leisure.
InfographicVietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO
Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark has been recognized by UNESCO as a Global Geopark, becoming the third of its kind in the country.
InfographicInternational visitors to Vietnam down 55.8% in H1
The number of international arrivals to Vietnam in the first six months of 2020 decreased sharply by 55.8%, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicSupporting Vietnam's tourism to overcome pandemic
Vietnam welcomed 3.7 foreign tourist arrivals in the first 5 months of 2020.
InfographicInternational tourists to Vietnam down 18.1% in Q1
Vietnam welcomed nearly 3.7 million international tourists in the first three months of 2020, down 18.1 percent from the same period last year. The number of tourists from all markets experiences decreases except for African market.