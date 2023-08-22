Business Opinions differ over fairness of domestic petroleum prices Whether prices of gasoline in Vietnam are reasonable with regard to income per capita compared to those of other countries around the world remains controversial.

Business Three growth scenarios set for southeastern region Growth in Vietnam's southeastern region could reach 8.07% annually during the 2021-2030 period, according to a report by the Institute of Development Strategy under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business Commercial banks invest nearly 630 million USD in digital transformation: SBV Commercial banks in Vietnam have invested a total of 15 trillion VND (629.7 million USD) in digital transformation, heard an online seminar on ensuring security and safety for e-payments in the digital era held on August 21.