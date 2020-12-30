Bach Dang bridge in Quang Ninh (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The industrial sector of the northeastern province of Quang Ninh enjoyed a year-on-year growth of 11.98 percent in 2020, according to figures revealed by the provincial statistics office on December 29.

Processing and manufacturing surged by 17.79 percent, mining by 10.63 percent, while electricity, gas and hot water production and distribution by 9.83 percent.

The expansion of processing and manufacturing this year was driven by the operation of new firms, including Weitai Ha Long Garment-Textile, Viet Bac Mining Chemical Industry specialising in the manufacturing of explosive, Foxconn and Bumjin Electronics Vina.

In addition, some businesses increased product quantity and improved their production lines.

Meanwhile, total social investment in the province in the year hit 85.4 trillion VND (3.71 billion USD), up 11.3 percent from last year.

Of the sum, 31 trillion VND was sourced from the State budget, up 43.8 percent; non-State capital hit 43.4 trillion VND, down 10.1 percent, and FDI neared 11 trillion VND, surging 59.3 percent.

Per capita income increased to about 5.8 million VND per month from 4 million recorded in January 2019, said head of the province’s statistics office Pham Van Chinh.

Quang Ninh welcomed 8.8 million tourists in the year, earning 17 trillion VND in revenue.

The province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) has been estimated at 220 trillion VND, growing 10.05 percent in 2020, despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.

State budget collection is projected at 49.3 trillion VND, up nearly 7 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

Budget collection from export-import activities stood at 12.3 billion VND, up 8 percent against same period last year, while domestic collection fulfilled the set target with 37 trillion VND, rising 7 percent./.