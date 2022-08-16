Environment Producers to be subject to recycling obligations A workshop was held by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MoNRE) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15 to promote the Extended Producer Responsibility (ERP) Act among manufacturers and importers under the 2020 Law on Environmental Protection.

Environment Vietnam strives to conserve elephants In Vietnam, elephants are classified as critically endangered in the Vietnam Red Book, and are included in the group with the highest conservation status, whose exploitation for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. ​

Travel Cham Island striving to become plastic-waste-free tourism site Cham Island, a UNESCO-recognised world biosphere, has long been an alluring destination for visitors to the central province of Quang Nam. The island has been working hard recently to become a plastic-waste-free tourism site.