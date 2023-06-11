Videos Story of bourgeois following President Ho Chi Minh retold During his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh paid much attention to the patriotic emulation movement, and himself was an exemplary model. From Uncle Ho’s example, many bourgeois in Hanoi at that time donated money and gold to the Government and joined the resistance war. One story of an expatriate family in the UK features precious memories of Uncle Ho.

Society Vietnam - Holy See relations record progress: official The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam (CBCV) hosted a meeting of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conferences (FABC) themed “FABC 50 Bangkok Document and its implications for Asia” in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau from June 5-10, looking back on the 50-year operation of the FABC and sharing ideas about activities to protect the environmental, ensure social justice and migration in Asia.

Society Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ remains repatriated from Laos, Cambodia A memorial ceremony and reburial service was held in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on June 10 to pay final respects and rebury the remains of 12 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos and Cambodia.