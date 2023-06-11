Quang Tri ceremony marks 50th establishment anniversary of historical relic site
A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam (June 6, 1973-2023) was held in the central province of Quang Tri on June 10.
An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) - A ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the headquarters of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam (June 6, 1973-2023) was held in the central province of Quang Tri on June 10.
Attending the event were Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Bui Thi Minh Hoai, and veteran revolutionists and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.
Fifty years ago, right after the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam was signed, to fulfil domestic and foreign policy requirements and tasks, and prepare for the general offensive to liberate the South and reunify the country, the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam moved its headquarters from Tay Ninh to the liberated zone in Quang Tri. This is an important milestone in the nation's resistance war against American imperialists.
On May 1, 1972, Quang Tri was the first province of the South to be liberated, thus helping erase the line dividing the country, and making it become an important area both politically, militarily and diplomatically.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy PM Khai stressed that the relocation of the headquarters to Quang Tri demonstrated the strategic vision of the Party, enhanced the symbolic value of the will and aspiration for peace and national reunification, and at the same time, promoted the role of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam and strengthened its political position in the international arena,
The Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam affirmed its political role in the international arena, making very important contributions, together with the country’s army and people, to make the resistance war a victory.
On this occasion, Deputy PM Khai and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Hoai offered incense to commemorate the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed in the 81-day fight to protect the ancient citadel of Quang Tri, and to pay tribute to the fallen heroes who are resting in peace at the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery and Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery./.