Destinations Alluring destination for pilgrims in Tay Ninh province Lying in the middle of a fertile plain, Ba Den Mountain covered with white clouds nearly year-round is one of three mountains in the Ba Den Mountain Relic and Cultural complex, which comprises Ba Den Mountain at a height of 986 metres above sea level, Phung (Phoenix) Mountain and Heo (Pig) Mountain.

Travel Hoi An Ancient Town – attraction of Asia's leading cultural destination Stepping into the ancient city of Hoi An in the south-central province of Quang Nam, visitors can deeply feel a diverse and artistic blend of typical architectural works from the Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese and French cultures.

Travel Da Nang - A dynamic and peaceful city Da Nang is one of the five centrally-run cities with high growth rates in all regards, including economy, culture, education, and science and technology. It is also one of 20 green cities in the world with the lowest carbon footprint, and has been voted “the most liveable city” in Vietnam.

Travel Spectacular mountains and rivers - Scenic spots in Quang Ngai province Thien An mountain and Tra Khuc river, the top scenic spots in the central province of Quang Ngai, are familiar to not only local people but domestic and foreign visitors as well. These iconic spots have become an epicenter for economic and tourism development in the province.