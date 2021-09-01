Society PM welcomes youth union’s “one million welfare bags” programme Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU)’s organisation of a programme to present one million welfare bags to localities currently under social distancing to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society PM inspects COVID-19 prevention, control in Hanoi Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected a new COVID-19 treatment hospital in Hanoi’s Hoang Mai district on August 31 before it was officially put into operation the same day.

Society HCYU Central Committee supports disavantaged people amid COVID-19 The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) launched a programme named “One million welfare bags” and a special emulation campaign to encourage Vietnamese youths to stand united and join hands in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society President requests awarding exemplary models in pandemic fight President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested that exemplary models who have made great sacrifice and contributions to the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including volunteers and philanthropists, be identified and honoured.