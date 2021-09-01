Radio programme of Nhan dan newspaper debuts
The Nhan dan (People) newspaper on September 1 launched a radio programme to serve the audience as social distancing measures are in place in many localities to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The Nhan dan (People) newspaper on September 1 launched its radio programme (Photo: VNA)
It is part of the newspaper’s efforts to diversify its media products and bolster access to the audience, especially young people who favour digital technology platforms.
Users can listen to the podcasts online on their smartphones or the newspaper’s website. Offline audio files are also available.
The programme will be streamed on Spotify and Apple Podcasts./.