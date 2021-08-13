Business Top legislator urges State audit office to raise operational efficiency National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 12 asked the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) to put forth a project on consolidating its organisation and improving its operational efficiency.

Business Quang Ninh: Disbursement of public investment increases 43 percent in seven months The northern province of Quang Ninh disbursed more than 8.1 trillion VND (352.8 million USD) as of July 31, equivalent to 43.3 percent of the plan for the full year, according to the province’s Department of Planning and Investment (DPI).

Business Trade ministry wants storage, warehousing costs cut for struggling businesses The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on marine transport and logistics businesses to cut fees for container storage and warehousing for companies that have reduced operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.