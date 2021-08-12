Rain-induced landslide claims three lives in Quang Ninh
A landslide triggered by prolonged heavy downpours killed three people and injured another in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on August 12.
A shelter of a group of six builders was buried in the landslide. They were all from northern Thai Binh province and working at a construction site in Ha Long's Bai Chay ward.
Only two of them managed to escape when the incident occurred while four others were trapped. The wounded man was brought to Bai Chay Hospital.
Local authorities have presented aid to the bereaved families.
The case is being further investigated./.