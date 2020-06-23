ASEAN US presents more aid to Laos’ COVID-19 response The US has provided an additional 2.5 million USD to Laos through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the country’s COVID-19 response, reported Vientiane Times newspaper on June 23.

World Thailand continues testing COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys Thai scientists on June 22 administered a second dose of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to monkeys, looking for another positive response to enable clinical trials in humans as early as October this year.