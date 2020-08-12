Illustrative image (Photo: finance.detik.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – The negotiation process on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has entered its final round and the agreement is expected to be signed in the near future, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga said.

He noted that the process requires Indonesian negotiators to exert efforts in protecting national interests as legal scrubbing is an important process.

Legal language can sometimes have multiple interpretations. Therefore, it is important to make sure that this settlement does not change the substance of Indonesia's interests, he explained.

Iman Pambagyo, Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN and Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of Indonesia, said that with the completion of RCEP’s trade, economic and investment negotiations, Indonesia is hoped to gain access to larger markets and enhance competitiveness.

At the same time, the country needs to improve quality product, branding, logistics and payment systems, he added./.