Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND on February 14 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND/USD on February 14, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business New driving force for Vietnam-EU relations The European Parliament has ratified the EVFTA and the EVIPA. The ratification has opened up new horizons for more intensive, comprehensive and effective bilateral cooperation 30 years after the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Business Vietjet launches direct air routes to India Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has launched a series of five direct routes connecting Vietnam’s major cities of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang with India’s New Delhi and Mumbai.

Business Gov’t to issue lists of preferential tariffs under EVFTA The Government is set to issue a decree on the lists of preferential export tariffs and special preferential import tariffs to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) when the deal comes into force in Vietnam.