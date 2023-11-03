Business National Innovation Centre, Dutch lighting giant sign MoU Dutch lighting giant Signify and Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre (NIC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate their collaboration in the areas of innovation and sustainability.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands exchange MoU on customs cooperation Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung and Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar on November 2 exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the implementation of the Vietnam-Netherlands agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

Business Kien Giang earns 1.2 billion USD from aquatic products export in 10 months The southern province of Kien Giang estimated its export value of aquatic products at around 29.5 trillion VND (1.22 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, or 82.75% of the yearly plan, up 5.28% from the same period last year.