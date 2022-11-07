Sci-Tech More SMEs participating in digital transformation after pandemic The Small and Medium Enterprises Support Programme for Digital Transformation (SMEdx) of the Ministry of Information and Communications has reached about 490,000 SMEs by the end of last month, accounting for 61% of the total number of enterprises nationwide, achieving an average growth rate of 20% per month.

Sci-Tech Winners of science-technology, innovation awards honoured National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in Hanoi on October 27 to honour winners of the science-technology innovation awards by the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTEC) in 2021.

Sci-Tech Conference looks to applicability of nuclear physics in different areas The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Dubna Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) of Russia on October 27 jointly organised a conference and exhibition to introduce the applicability of nuclear physics in many science and technology areas.

Sci-Tech Energy, environment technology exhibition opens in Hanoi The Hanoi International Exhibition of Environment and Energy Technology 2022 (ENTECH HANOI 2022) opened in the capital city on October 26.