Politics Party chief hosts Cuban delegation Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 27 for a Cuban high-ranking delegation led by Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez, who is in Vietnam to attend a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the liberated zone in the south of Vietnam.

Politics President pays working trip to Binh Phuoc province President Vo Van Thuong has asked the southern province of Binh Phuoc to thoroughly grasp the Party guidelines and policies on defence, security, foreign affairs in combination with socio-economic development amidst complicated developments in the region and the world.

Politics Vietnamese leaders send sympathy to Iraqi counterparts over devastating fire President Vo Van Thuong on September 27 cabled a message of sympathy to Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid over a devastating fire in the town of Al-Hamdaniyah, Nineveh province in northern Iraq that caused significant human and property losses.