Business Prime Minister lays emphasis on public investment disbursement The disbursement of public investment capital should be one of the criteria to measure the performance of agencies, sectors and localities, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in conclusion of the online conference between the Government and localities on July 2.

Business Fitch Solutions revises up Vietnam’s 2020 GDP growth Fitch Solutions have revised up its 2020 real GDP growth forecast for Vietnam slightly to 3 percent, from 2.8 percent previously.

Business Danish companies exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam Many Danish enterprises wish to seek information and investment opportunities in Vietnam as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is set to take effect, Troels Jakobsen, Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, said on July 2.

Business Vietnamese businesses urged to improve capacity to boost trade ties with US Vietnamese businesses should seek a new approach to the US market as doing business with this market requires large-scale and clear production capacity, Nguyen Hong Duong, deputy head of the Europe-America Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), has said.