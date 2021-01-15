Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC) targets mobilising the necessary financial resources to provide at least 1.5 million gifts to poor and near-poor households, victims of Agent Orange (AO), victims of natural disasters and COVID-19 in 2020, and other vulnerable people ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



It forms part of the annual “Tet for the poor and AO victims” campaign held under the “Humanitarian Power 2020” programme, which aims to call on support from all to help the impoverished, AO victims, and other disadvantaged people nationwide enjoy a warm Tet.



The VNRC said the programme will be broadcast live on the National Assembly Television Channel on January 16 night.



A SMS campaign has been launched to mobilise funding for “Tet for the poor and AO victims”. Each text message with the word “TET” sent to 1409 before February 28 will contribute 20,000 VND (0.90 USD) to the fund.



The VNRC and its chapters provided more than 4.74 trillion VND to over 19.6 million people nationwide last year, or 1.5 times higher than the humanitarian assistance provided in 2019./.

VNA