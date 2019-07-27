Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Red Journey blood donation campaign 2019 has received over 85,000 units of blood via 265 locations, the organising board told a conference reviewing its result in Hanoi on July 27.



Dr. Ngo Manh Quan from the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion said the drive attracted many donators, especially those from Kien Giang, Lam Dong, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Bac Ninh, Lang Son and Hai Duong.



In particular, it also reached poor and ethnic minority regions.



Over the past seven years, 50 out of 63 cities and provinces have joined the event.-VNA