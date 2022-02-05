It was also the only representative in Southeast Asia to break into the list compiled by travel editors of the New York Times based on more than 2,000 suggestions. After two years of the Covid-19 crisis, this year's list highlights places that can deal with problems like overcrowding and climate change.



“Once travel begins to normalize, tourists will undoubtedly flock to Vietnam's world-famous beaches and dynamic megacities. But head north to the traditional villages of Red River Delta, and you can immerse yourself in centuries-old cultural practices and a way of life at risk of disappearing,” the U.S. newspaper wrote.



It added that Red River Delta is the cradle of quan ho folk singing, recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2010./.

VNA