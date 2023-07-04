Business Hanoi CPI up 1.22% The June consumer price index (CPI) in Hanoi increased 0.11% month on month, and climbed 1.22% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, reported the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Videos Foreign firms make beeline for Vietnam Many giants from the US and the Republic of Korea are rushing to Vietnam to seek production or business opportunities, offering vivid illustration of their confidence in Vietnam’s potential.

Business Vietnam Railways Corporation’s 2023 revenue set at over 6.5 trillion VND The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) has asked the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) to achieve revenue and after-tax profit of over 6.5 trillion VND (274.1 million USD) and 3 billion VND this year, respectively, the corporation said.

Business Hanoi-Hai Phong trains to be operated daily at Hanoi station Two passenger trains from the capital city of Hanoi to the northern port city of Hai Phong will be organised at the Hanoi station on all days in the week starting July 13, instead of just weekends and holidays like now, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has announced.