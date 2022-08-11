Business Ten tonnes of Vietnamese longan exported to Australia Nearly 10 tonnes of Vietnamese longan were exported to Melbourne, Australia, on August 10, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Hai Phong introduces investment opportunities to RoK firms The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on August 10 organised an investment promotion with supporting supporting businesses of the Republic of Korea’s multinational conglomerate corporation LG.

Business Hanoi, Vientiane promote cooperation in investment, trade, tourism Vietnamese and Lao authorities and businesses exchanged information about investment policies in Hanoi and Vientiane, and sought cooperation opportunities at an investment, trade and tourism conference on August 10.

Business Vietnam to increase coal imports in 2025-2035 period: Ministry Vietnam’s coal imports are forecast to rise to meet domestic production demand, according to a draft strategy for developing the coal industry in Vietnam recently introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).