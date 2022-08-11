Reference exchange rate down 11 VND on August 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on August 11, down 11 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,857 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,468 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,530 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of August 10.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,220 VND/USD (buying) and 23,530 VND/USD (selling)./.