Reference exchange rate down 14 VND on November 9
Illustrative image.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on November 9, down 14 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,802 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,415 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rate at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,530 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,760 VND/USD, down 10 VND from November 8.
BIDV cut both rates by 15 VND, listing at 22,560 VND/USD (buying) and 22,760 VND/USD (selling)./.