The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) recommended on July 25 that Vietnamese companies be cautious and thoroughly negotiate payment clauses when conducting transactions with foreign firms, following a suspected scam involving five batches of Vietnamese farm produce in Dubai.

Infographic Fruit & veggie exports in first seven months surpass all of 2022 According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam earned over 3.25 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables in the first seven months of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of a significant 68.8%.

Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 attracts Belgian companies A delegation of about 50 Belgian entrepreneurs is expected to come to Vietnam to seek partners and attend Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13 to 15, said the Vietnamese Trade Office in Belgium and the EU.