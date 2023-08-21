Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to promote sustainable industrial growth The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has focused on developing a synchronous, modern, environmentally friendly infrastructure system for local industrial parks, while carefully choosing investors to ensure its sustainable development.

Business Algerian firm seek partnership with Vietnamese peers Groupe des Frères Rahmoune (GFR), a family firm of Algeria, had an online meeting with Vietnamese businesses on August 20 to seek partnership in the fields of automobile and motorbike import-export, packaging, agriculture, construction materials, and tourism.

Business First Da Lat glass bridge opens The Ngan Thong glass bridge connecting Thung Lung Tinh Yeu (Valley of Love) and Mong Mo Hill, two major tourist attractions in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong's resort city of Da Lat, was opened to the public on August 19 after four years of construction, making it the first-ever of its kind there.

Business Application of Industry 4.0 technologies opens up new direction for Hanoi agriculture Hanoi’s agricultural sector has been working with localities across the capital city to apply technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) to farming, helping address labour shortages, improve produce quality, protect the environment, and boost sustainable development.