The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,238 VND per USD on February 26 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,238 VND per USD on February 26, down 6 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,936 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,541 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong reductions.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,325 VND/USD, both down 25 VND from the same time on February 25.BIDV also cut 25 VND from both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,185 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,325 VND/USD.Similarly, Techcombank reduced both rates by 25 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,167 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,327 VND/USD./.