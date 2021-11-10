Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on November 10
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,100 VND/USD on November 10, down 9 VND from the previous day.
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,100 VND/USD on November 10, down 9 VND from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,100 VND/USD on November 10, down 9 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,793 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,407 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rate at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,530 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,760 VND/USD, unchanged from November 9.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 22,560 VND/USD (buying) and 22,760 VND/USD (selling)./.