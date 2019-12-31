Business Lemongrass price rise benefits farmers in Mekong Delta district Lemongrass farmers in Tien Giang province’s Tan Phu Dong district, the Mekong Delta’s largest producer of the herb, are earning growing incomes now since prices are increasing.

Business Vinpearl Air may take off next year The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has submitted to the Prime Minister plans for the establishment of Vinpearl Air, with investment capital of 4.7 trillion VND (202.6 million USD).

Business Farming swiftlets towards sustainable development The rapid growth of the swift-breeding industry across the country could lead to negative effects if there is no long-term development plan, according to Ha Thuy Hanh, deputy director of the National Agriculture Extension.

Business HCM City targets 7.6 percent industrial growth in 2020 The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is targeting 7.6 percent growth in industrial production and 12 percent growth in retail sales of goods and services in 2020.