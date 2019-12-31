Reference exchange rate down on December 31
(Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on December 31, down 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,849 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,460 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, unchanged from December 30.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Techcombank offered the buying rate at 23,091 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,231 VND/USD, unchanged from December 30./.
