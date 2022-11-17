Business Wood sector to earn more on woodchips, pellets Vietnamese exporters of wood and wooden furniture expect to bring home 16.5 billion USD this year, fueled by an increase in the overseas shipment of woodchips and wood pellets in the first 10 months of this year.

Business Foreign experts hail Vietnam’s efforts to curb inflation Foreign experts have appreciated Vietnam’s economic governance policies to help well control the impact of imported inflation, given increasing inflation in many countries around the world.

Business Vietnam, RoK enjoy fruitful maritime, fisheries cooperation: Minister Vietnam is a major partner of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the field of maritime and fisheries, said RoK Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Cho Seung-Hwan.

Business Tay Ninh take steps to speed up post-pandemic recovery Tay Ninh, with its important role in the development of the southern key economic region, is working to attract more investment and support businesses with an aim to speed up post-pandemic economic recovery and development.