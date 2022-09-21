Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 21
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,301 VND/USD on September 21, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,000 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,601 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks also stayed stable.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,530 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,810 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of September 20.
Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged at 23,500 VND/USD (buying) and 23,810 VND/USD (selling)./.