Business Vietnam Marine Strategy: long stride in realizing strategic vision Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao, the first Vietnamese to be elected to the International Law Commission and who is now serving his second term in the commission for the 2023-2027 tenure, has written an article looking back on 30 years’ implementation of Vietnam Marine Strategy.

Business Forum seeks to accelerate innovation in industry Representatives of some 200 companies and associations gathered at Industry Innovation Forum 2022, themed “Smart Manufacturing”, held by the Board of Management of Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Business Deep processing to develop the local agricultural products Vietnam's annual fruit and vegetable output has reached 31 million tonnes, but processing rates are only around 12% to 17%. As a result, the processing industry only meets about 8% to 10% of the fruit and vegetable output's annual output.

Business UKVFTA helps to promote agricultural trade exchanges with UK The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) has had a clear impact on trade exchanges between Vietnam and the UK, particularly in the field of agriculture, since it officially took effect on May 1, 2021.