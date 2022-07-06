Reference exchange rate up 27 VND on July 6
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,171 VND/USD on July 6, up 27 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,865 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,477 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks continued with the upward trend.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,195 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,505 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from July 5.
BIDV also raised both rates by 30 VND to 23,220 VND/USD (buying) and 23,500 VND/USD (selling)./.