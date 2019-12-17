Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on December 17
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,162 VND/USD on December 17, up 7 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,467 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,080 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of the December 16 session.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,115 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,235 VND/USD.
Techcombank kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,093 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,233 VND/USD./.