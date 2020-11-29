World Thailand plans economic restructuring to attract foreign investment The Government of Thailand looks to restructure the economy next year to attract foreign investors to new industries and establish a central e-commerce platform to boost online sales nationwide, local media reported.

World Thailand signs deal to buy 26 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca Thailand on November 27 signed a deal to procure 26 million doses of a trial coronavirus vaccine developed by UK pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University.

World Venezuela reiterates wish to join ASEAN cooperation treaty Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has reaffirmed his country's wish to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Int’l media: Some Apple production to be shifted to Vietnam The world’s largest electronic component and computer manufacturer Foxconn is moving some iPad and MacBook assembly to Vietnam from China at the request of Apple Inc, Reuters quoted a person with knowledge of the plan as saying.