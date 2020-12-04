Business Thai conglomerate values potential of Vietnamese market Thai conglomerate B.Grimm Group is studying the feasibility of an additional 3,000MW in Vietnam and a partnership with a US firm for 2,000MW of supply, according to B.Grimm chairman Harald Link.

Business Da Nang woos hi-tech investment from RoK firms A webinar entitled “Invest in Da Nang 2020” calling for investment from the Republic of Korea (RoK) was recently held in the central city of Da Nang.

Business Webinar spotlights Vietnam-Canada trade in CPTPP in post-COVID era The Embassy of Vietnam in Canada in coordination with the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council on December 3 held a webinar on “Vietnam – Canada Trade in CPTPP: Ways Forward and Recommendations for the Post-COVID Era”, bringing together about 70 delegates from both sides.