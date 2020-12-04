Registered capital of new enterprises surge
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – As Vietnam is pursuing the twin targets of disease prevention and economic development, the number of new enterprises and those resuming operation has bounced back in recent months.
According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), the number of the newly-established firms in November rose by 7.3 percent month-on-month and 6.7 percent year-on-year, while that of the firms reopened increased by 5.4 percent m-o-m and 59.8 percent y-o-y.
Of note, the overall capital of new enterprises last month jumped 72 percent against that of the previous month and 103.5 percent against the same month of last year.
In the first 11 months of 2020, Vietnam reported nearly 124,300 newly-established enterprises which register a combined capital of 1.878 quadrillion VND (81 billion USD) and employ 970,000 labourers in total, down 1.9 percent in the number of firms, up 19.3 percent in registered capital, and down 14.7 percent in the number of employees year-on-year.
In the period, 40,800 businesses resumed operations, up 10.7 percent year-on-year.
However, nearly 93,500 enterprises halted their operation in the period.
Head of the GSO Industrial and Construction Statistical Department Pham Dinh Thuy advised enterprises to find more business partners, solve difficulties and promote the efficiency of their investments.
He proposed issuing policies encouraging or limiting the import of several commodities in accordance with the domestic production situation and demand./.