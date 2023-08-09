Politics NA Chairman receives Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association President National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception for President of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association (IVFA) Seyed Kamal Sajjadi in Tehran on August 8 (local time) as part of his official visit to Iran.

Politics NA Chairman receives Iranian minister of industry, mine, trade Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue affirmed that leaders of both Vietnam and Iran pay due attention to bilateral economic and trade ties during a reception in Tehran on August 8 (local time) for Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi.

Politics Top Vietnamese, Iranian legislators announce talks outcomes to press Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the outcomes of their talks to the press in Tehran on August 8 (local time).

Politics AIPA-44: Vietnam voices support for stronger role of youngsters A Vietnamese delegation attended the Young Parliamentarians of AIPA (YPA) Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 8 as part of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).