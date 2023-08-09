Relationship upgrade reflects goodwill, mutual respect from Vietnam, the Vatican: official
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong meets with Pope Francis on July 27 during his visit to the Vatican. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The upgrade of the relationship and the adoption of the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam reflect efforts, goodwill, and mutual respect between Vietnam and the Vatican, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang.
The two sides announced the adoption of the Status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam during a recent visit to the Vatican by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Thang said the relationship between the State of Vietnam and the Vatican is relatively special. The Vatican is an independent state and also a religious organisation having great influence on the Catholic community around the world, including in Vietnam.
Implementing the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a trustworthy friend and partner of countries and a responsible member of the international community, Vietnam attaches importance to and is ready to promote relations with the Holy See in the principle of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, not interfering in each other’s internal affairs, and actively contributing to global peace, cooperation and development.
Thang noted bilateral relations have recorded progress over periods, adding that during many meetings with leaders of Vietnam, the Holy See proposed the two sides lift the relationship from the status of Non-Resident Papal Representative to that of the Resident Papal Representative so as to create conditions for the representative to work with the Vietnamese Government and the Catholic Church of Vietnam.
The upgrade of the relationship and the adoption of the status of the Resident Papal Representative and the Office of the Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam reflect efforts, goodwill, and mutual respect between Vietnam and the Vatican, he said, adding that the relationship has been carried out following an appropriate roadmap and in conformity with Vietnamese law, the international treaties to which Vietnam is a party, as well as the situation of bilateral ties.
President Vo Van Thuong meets with Secretary of State of the Vatican Cardinal Pietro Parolin on July 27. (Photo: VNA)During the negotiation process, the two sides worked together to deal with issues, showing their goodwill and sense of responsibility towards the promotion of relations. The Catholic community of Vietnam has made active contributions to the relationship upgrade, according to the official.
Highlighting the importance of the relationship elevation, Thang said that the upgrade will open up a new interrelation between the two sides. Issues relevant to bilateral ties will be quickly and directly discussed with the resident representative, who will have favourable conditions to fulfill his duties and responsibilities assigned by the Holy See and further care for religious activities of the Vietnamese Catholic Church.
To Vietnam, the upgrade, aside from reflecting the righteous foreign policy of the Party and State, also demonstrates its recognition of the Holy See’s goodwill and positive instructions for the Vietnamese Catholic Church during the negotiation process; shows the Party and State’s attention to Catholicism and encouragement to Catholic dignitaries and followers to maintain their trust in the Party and State’s guidelines and policies; and creates favourable conditions for religious dignitaries, monks, and followers to practice their religions in line with law and stand side by side with administrations at all levels, the Deputy Minister added./.