Friday, May 04, 2018 - 17:34:02

Travel

Relic site of Dien Bien Phu battlefield

The complex of Dien Bien Phu battlefield in the northeastern province of Dien Bien features 45 relic sites, including eight putting into operation to serve tourists.

