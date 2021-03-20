Politics Thua Thien-Hue province ensures progress of election preparation Thua Thien-Hue province has been doing well in preparing for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure, ensuring compliance to regulations and meeting schedule, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said.

Politics NA inspection teams work with election committees of Thai Binh, Quang Tri A National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee inspection and supervision team led by NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, member of the National Election Council (NEC), examined the preparations for the upcoming general elections in the northern province of Thai Binh on March 19.

Politics Vietnam attends Asian Cultural Council’s second meeting A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attended the second meeting of the Asian Cultural Council (ACC) - a subsidiary body of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which was held virtually on March 19.

Politics Vietnam congratulates Lao Party on 66th founding anniversary Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on March 19 headed a delegation to the headquarters of the Commission for External Relations of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee, on the occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the Lao Party (March 22).