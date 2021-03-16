ASEAN Singapore's fertility rate falls to historic low in 2020 Singapore's fertility rate declined to a record low in a decade last year, according to data in Q4 2020 of the Singapore Demographic Bulletins.

World Singapore, Australia in discussions on travel bubble Singapore and Australia are in talks on a possible travel bubble that will allow residents to travel between the two countries without having to quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Cambodia records more COVID-19 cases in community Cambodia logged an additional 41 COVID-19 infections on March 14 morning, raising the number of cases linked with the “February 20 Community Event” to 792.

World Philippines sees highest daily tally of COVID-19 in seven months The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on March 13 reported 5,000 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily tally in nearly seven months, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in this country to 616,611.