Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Kampong Chhnang (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Cambodia’s Kampong Chhnang province on July 10 to repatriate remains of 22 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid their lives down there during wartime.



The remains were collected by team K90 of Military Zone 9 of Vietnam in the 2018-2019 dry season.

A total of 345 remains of fallen Vietnamese soldiers and experts have been found from the 2001-2002 dry season to the 2018-2019 dry season.



At the event, Kampong Chhnang’s authorities and people expressed their profound gratitude to the fallen soldiers and experts, who helped save the Cambodian people from the genocidal regime 40 years ago.



Kampong Chhnang’s authorities said they will continue popularizing the search of fallen Vietnamese soldiers and experts among their people.-VNA